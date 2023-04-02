MT Goes 2-0 in Doubleheader

The Baylor Men’s Tennis team (14-11) went 2-0 in a doubleheader against UT Rio Grande Valley (5-13), 4-0 and Texas Tech (12-7), 5-2 at Hurd Tennis Center.

MT vs. UTRGV

The Bears managed the doubles point with Luc Koenig and Juan Pablo Grass Mazzuchi defeating Sam Whitehead and Karlo Krolo, 6-1 on Court 2 before Justin Braverman and Christopher Frantzen clinched Court 3 over Chris Lawrance and Agustin Salazar, 6-1.

Frantzen earned the first singles point over Whitehead, 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 5 spot.

On Court 1, 94th-ranked Tadeas Paroulek toppled Emilien Burnel, 6-3, 6-2.

Braverman secured the match over Lawrance at the No. 6 position, 6-2, 6-4.

MT vs. Texas Tech

11th-ranked Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz snagged the first doubles match over Reed Collier and Dimitrios Azoidis—ranked 72nd nationally—6-4 on Court 1, but Tech dominated Courts 2 and 3 for the doubles point with Piotr Pawlak and Franco Ribero upsetting 12th-ranked Grassi Mazzuchi and Finn Bass, 6-4, and Olle Wallin and Issac Arevalo defeating Braverman and Franzten, 6-3.

Ethan Muza gave the Bears their first point on Court 5 over Lorenzo Esquici, 6-3, 6-4.

Marko Miladinovic notched a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Arevalo at the No. 3 spot prior to Grassi Mazzuchiʻs 7-5, 6-3 beating of Collier on Court 4.

On Court 1, Paroulek upset Wallin—ranked 42nd in the country—6-1, 7-6(7-5) to clinch the match for the Bears.

Azoidis gave Texas Tech their second and final point on Court 6 with his 7-6(7-1), 7-5 finish over Koenig.

Velcz closed the match on a three-set 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win against Ribero at the No. 2 position.

The Bears will travel to Fort Worth to face TCU on April 6 at 6 p.m. (CT).