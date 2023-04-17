MT Dominates Oklahoma State, 4-1

The Baylor Men’s Tennis team (17-14) closed the regular season with a 4-1 victory over Oklahoma State at Greenwood Tennis Center.

The Bears notched the doubles point on Courts 2 and 1 with 24th-ranked Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi excelling past Francisco Pini and Alex Garcia, 6-3, and Zsombor Velcz and Tadeas Paroulek—ranked 14th nationally—toppling Isaac Becroft and Chase Ferguson, 6-3.

Luc Koenig added the first singles point for the Bears on Court 6 against Leighton Allen who retired after Koenig’s 4-1 start.

Oklahoma State recorded their lone point of the match at the No. 3 spot following Garcia’s upset of 53rd-ranked Bass, 6-2, 6-4.

Velcz managed an upset of Becroft—ranked 86th in the country—6-1, 6-4 at the No. 2 position.

Grassi Mazzuchi clinched the match for the Bears on Court 5 over Alessio Basile, 6-2, 7-6(7-1).

The Bears will travel to Lawrence to compete in the Big 12 Championships on April 21 with opponent and start time TBD.