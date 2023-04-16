WT Overrun by No. 10 Texas, 6-1

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (15-12) fell 6-1 in their final regular season match against 10th-ranked Texas (18-4) at the Texas Tennis Center.

Brooke Thompson and Alina Shcherbinina swept Nicole Khirin and Malaika Rapolu, 6-0 on Court 3 for the first doubles match.

Texas clinched the doubles point on Courts 1 and 2 with 45th-ranked Charlotte Chavatipon and Sabina Zeynalova finishing 6-2 over Daniella Dimitrov and Paula Barañano and Taisiya Pachkaleva and Nicole Rivkin securing the point against Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-3.

Rivkin notched the first singles point against Barañano, 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 6 spot.

On Court 3, 113th-ranked Zeynalova upset Harvison—ranked 87th—6-1, 6-3.

Liubov Kostenko recorded the Bears’ lone point of the match against Pachkaleva, 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 4 slot.

At No. 2, 88th-ranked Chavatipon secured the match over Sahdiieva, 7-6(7-2), 6-3, before Court 1’s Khirin—ranked 91st nationally—excelled past 103rd-ranked Shcherbinina in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Rapolu closed the match with a three set win over Dimitrov, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 5 position.

The Bears will travel to Lawrence to compete in the Big 12 Championships beginning on April 20 with opponent and first serve TBD.