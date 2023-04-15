MT Drops 4-0 Decision Against Oklahoma

The Baylor Men’s Tennis team (16-14) dropped a 4-0 decision against Oklahoma (13-9) at Headington Family Tennis Center.

Oklahoma’s Alex Martinez and Justin Schlageter finished doubles Court 2 first, 6-2 in an upset over 24th-ranked Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi. On Court 1, 14th-ranked Zsombor Velcz and Tadeas Paroulek gave the Bears a doubles tie against Baptiste Anselmo and Nathan Han, 6-3.

The Sooners clinched the doubles point after Jordan Hasson and Siphos Montsi bested Justin Braverman and Christopher Frantzen at the No. 3 spot, 7-6(7-0).

Hasson earned the Sooners’ first singles point at the No. 2 position by upsetting Bass—ranked 53rd nationally—6-4, 6-4.

On Court 3, Montsi added a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Marko Miladinović.

98th-ranked Martinez secured the match for Oklahoma by excelling past Velcz, 7-6(7-4), 6-2 at the No. 1 slot.

The Bears will travel to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State on April 16 at 1 p.m. (CT).