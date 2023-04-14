Share All sharing options for: Basketpod: Season Recap (believe it or not)

They said we couldn’t do it. They said we were chicken. They were right. But we shall overcome and bring you a season recap.

David and Brent are joined by Branden to recap the end of the Baylor Bears 2022-23 season. The trio looks back at the end of the NCAA Tournament both for the Bears and the Final Four. Then, attentions turn to the offseason, including departing players, incoming players, and transfer portal musings. We even get a tiny taste of L-Word or F-Word.

Finally, Branden gets to take his first run at Starting Five with: Words that Start with “B”

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Listen/Follow on Spotify

Listen/Subscribe on Google Play

RSS Feed

Direct Download/Listen