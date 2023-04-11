 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, April 11th, 2023

By willdb26
This Week!

Spring is in full gear! Lots of events for Baylor fans to show up and support.

Road Warriors?

Baseball will travel down the road to DBU this week and take on their #21 ranked baseball team.

Track Studs!!!

Women’s Tennis Stays Hot

The Women nearly skunked SMU yesterday!

Students go back to class today after a much needed Easter break. Wish them luck in finishing their semester strong! Sic ‘em!!

