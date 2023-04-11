WT Records 4-1 Victory Over SMU

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (15-11) earned their fourth consecutive victory by besting SMU (11-8), 4-1 on Senior Night at Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears inked the doubles point on Courts 1 and 2 with Daniella Dimitrov and Paula Barañano upsetting 56th-ranked Taylor Johnson and Jackie Nylander, 6-2, and Anita Sahdiieva and Isabella Harvison finishing 6-3 against Hadley Doyle and Maja Makoric.

Dimitrov earned the first singles point with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Makoric at the No. 6 position.

On Court 4, Liubov Kostenko excelled past Nylander, 6-1, 6-4.

SMU notched their lone point of the match on Court 2 with Johnson’s 6-4, 6-1 beating of Sahdiieva.

Barañano clinched her Senior Night match over Lana Mavor, 7-6(7-5), 6-0 at the No. 5 spot.

The Bears will travel to Austin to face Texas on April 15 at 11 a.m. (CT).