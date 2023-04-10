WT Sweeps New Mexico State, 7-0

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (14-11) inked a 7-0 sweep of New Mexico State (10-12) at Hurd Tennis Center.

Liubov Kostenko and Danielle Tuhten defeated Miranda Misheard and Bella Nguyen, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot for the first doubles match. Court 3’s Daniella Dimitrov and Lauren Littell gave the Bears the doubles point with a 6-3 finish against Valeriia Ivanovskaia and Dora Kurdi.

95th-ranked Isabella Harvison bested Ivanovskaia, 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 position as Baylor’s first singles point.

Dimitrov added a 6-1, 6-3 finish over Lisa Zhu on Court 3.

Littell clinched the victory for the Bears on Court 6 over Misheard, 6-4, 6-3.

On Court 4, Tuhten earned a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Kurdi, before Brooke Thompson excelled past Nguyen in three-sets, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 5 position.

At the No. 1 slot, Anita Sahdiieva won by default against Anna Pinaieva, 6-3, 7-6(6-3).

The Bears will remain in Waco to face SMU on April 10 at 6 p.m. (CT).