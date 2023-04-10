DBR: Monday, April 10th, 2023

Missing Our Beloved JB
Jared Butler got his first career start for the OKC Thunder last night and played great, posting a career-high 25 points!
Former #Baylor star (and National Champion) Jared Butler is making his first start with the #Thunder tonight! #ThunderUp #SicEm pic.twitter.com/LkrcNXStZb— Chris Williams (@CWillTV) April 9, 2023
Super Spirit Squad!
Baylor’s Spirit Teams absolutely tore it up at the national competition.
Fantastic weekend of competition for the Mascot Sic’urity team & Songleaders!— Baylor Spirit Teams (@BaylorSpirit) April 9, 2023
Marigold - National Champion!
Bruiser - National Runner-up!
Game Day - National Runner-up!
Team Performance - National Runner-up!! #SicEm
See Ya Sooners
Baseball picked up the 2-1 series win on OU.
Bears!#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/lKIJtlKyPC— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 8, 2023
Softball Studs!!!
Softball beat Tennessee not once, but twice this weekend.
Big win for the Bears— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 7, 2023
No. 22 Baylor takes down No. 5 Tennessee, 8-5!#NCAASoftball x @BaylorSoftball pic.twitter.com/UWGC8BmeAV
No Competition for the Mulkey We Still Love
The Bears win it in paradise! #SicEm #NCATA23 pic.twitter.com/D02fpac4fD— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) April 10, 2023
New week coming up! Hope y’all enjoyed your Easter. Sic ‘em!
