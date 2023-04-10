 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, April 10th, 2023

By willdb26
Syndication: The Oklahoman NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Missing Our Beloved JB

Jared Butler got his first career start for the OKC Thunder last night and played great, posting a career-high 25 points!

Super Spirit Squad!

Baylor’s Spirit Teams absolutely tore it up at the national competition.

See Ya Sooners

Baseball picked up the 2-1 series win on OU.

Softball Studs!!!

Softball beat Tennessee not once, but twice this weekend.

No Competition for the Mulkey We Still Love

New week coming up! Hope y’all enjoyed your Easter. Sic ‘em!

