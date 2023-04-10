DBR: Monday, April 10th, 2023

Missing Our Beloved JB

Jared Butler got his first career start for the OKC Thunder last night and played great, posting a career-high 25 points!

Super Spirit Squad!

Baylor’s Spirit Teams absolutely tore it up at the national competition.

Fantastic weekend of competition for the Mascot Sic’urity team & Songleaders!

Marigold - National Champion!

Bruiser - National Runner-up!

Game Day - National Runner-up!

Team Performance - National Runner-up!! #SicEm — Baylor Spirit Teams (@BaylorSpirit) April 9, 2023

See Ya Sooners

Baseball picked up the 2-1 series win on OU.

Softball Studs!!!

Softball beat Tennessee not once, but twice this weekend.

Big win for the Bears



No. 22 Baylor takes down No. 5 Tennessee, 8-5!#NCAASoftball x @BaylorSoftball pic.twitter.com/UWGC8BmeAV — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 7, 2023

No Competition for the Mulkey We Still Love

New week coming up! Hope y’all enjoyed your Easter. Sic ‘em!