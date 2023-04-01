WT Toppled by Texas Tech, 4-3

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (11-11) were outlasted by Big 12 opponent Texas Tech (13-6), 4-3 at the McLeod Tennis Center.

Texas Tech won the doubles point on Courts 1 and 2 following 50th-ranked Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova’s 6-2 win over Paula Barañano and Daniella Dimitrov, and Olivia Peet and Christina Tiglea’s toppling of Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-4.

Peet took the first singles point over 124th-ranked Alina Shcherbinina, 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot.

Sayfetdinova added a 6-2, 6-2 finish against Sahdiieva on Court 2.

The Lady Raiders clinched the match on Court 5 with Komac’s 6-3, 7-6(7-3) victory against Dimitrov.

94th-ranked Harvison bested Tiglea in three sets at the No. 3 slot, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0(10-8) for the Bears’ first point.

On Court 4, Barañano added a three-set thriller of her own against Kate Dmitrichenko, 5-7, 7-6(7-0), 1-0(12-10).

Danielle Tuhten closed the match at the No. 6 spot against Arina Oreshchenkova in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The Bears will travel to Fort Worth to face TCU on April 2 at 11:30 a.m. (CT).