DBR: Thursday, March 9th, 2023

The Cyclones Are In For a Whirlwind

Our Bears take on the Cyclones in KC today. If I were a betting man I would take Baylor 100%. The men are 0-2 against ISU this season; do you really believe that Scott Homer Drew is going to allow the sweep and a tournament loss? Not me. Bears by a million.

Salute the Flag

Our beloved point guard Adam Flagler was named to the finalist list for the Jerry West Award, meaning he is one of five men in the running for the award going to our nations best point guard. I think he definitely deserves it. A little background as well: Adam Flagler tested the waters in the NBA Draft last year, it was reported that scouts told him he lacked the ability to run an offense. Now look at him: point guard for one of if not the best offense in the country. We love you Adam.

Dave Spotted

A couple days ago, I received a text from my best friend/co-contributor Jenna Patteson asking me to guess who she saw at the Met Museum. One of the last people I would’ve guessed was Dave Aranda, but here we are.

dave aranda — a man of culture pic.twitter.com/8lWjXwtK9V — Jenna (@jenp108) March 7, 2023

Golf Finishes Well to Jump Spots

The Bears ride a second-nine surge to a tie for sixth at the @CaboCollegiate!



️: https://t.co/5lQiF7hP6w#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♂️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) March 8, 2023

Big Shot Linda Livingstone

For those of you who don’t know, Linda Livingston, Baylor’s amazing president, is also the chairwoman for the NCAA Board of Governors. She recently met with Texas senator, ted Cruz to discuss the future of NIL.

Today I met with @Baylor President and NCAA Board of Governors Chairwoman @LindaLlivings.



We had a productive meeting about what’s new at the university and navigating the future of NIL. pic.twitter.com/m1VHaZ8JWL — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 7, 2023

Softball DUB

Lady Bear softball stayed hot today, adding another to the win column. Keep it up ladies!

Opened the week with a DUB #SicEm pic.twitter.com/TpaMvQrNlH — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 9, 2023

Wonderful Baylor Women

We Literally Invented It

A&T picked up a win last night against Oregon, Let's be real, do we think they ever stood a chance?