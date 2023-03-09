DBR: Thursday, March 9th, 2023

The Cyclones Are In For a Whirlwind
Our Bears take on the Cyclones in KC today. If I were a betting man I would take Baylor 100%. The men are 0-2 against ISU this season; do you really believe that Scott Homer Drew is going to allow the sweep and a tournament loss? Not me. Bears by a million.
Tomorrow. Tournament Time.#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/TQhjJJRkBh— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 9, 2023
Salute the Flag
Our beloved point guard Adam Flagler was named to the finalist list for the Jerry West Award, meaning he is one of five men in the running for the award going to our nations best point guard. I think he definitely deserves it. A little background as well: Adam Flagler tested the waters in the NBA Draft last year, it was reported that scouts told him he lacked the ability to run an offense. Now look at him: point guard for one of if not the best offense in the country. We love you Adam.
.@adamflagler has been selected as one of the 5 finalists for the Jerry West Award!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 7, 2023
https://t.co/sczTsyk8aX
Dave Spotted
A couple days ago, I received a text from my best friend/co-contributor Jenna Patteson asking me to guess who she saw at the Met Museum. One of the last people I would’ve guessed was Dave Aranda, but here we are.
dave aranda — a man of culture pic.twitter.com/8lWjXwtK9V— Jenna (@jenp108) March 7, 2023
Golf Finishes Well to Jump Spots
The Bears ride a second-nine surge to a tie for sixth at the @CaboCollegiate!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) March 8, 2023
️: https://t.co/5lQiF7hP6w
Big Shot Linda Livingstone
For those of you who don’t know, Linda Livingston, Baylor’s amazing president, is also the chairwoman for the NCAA Board of Governors. She recently met with Texas senator, ted Cruz to discuss the future of NIL.
Today I met with @Baylor President and NCAA Board of Governors Chairwoman @LindaLlivings.— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 7, 2023
We had a productive meeting about what's new at the university and navigating the future of NIL.
Softball DUB
Lady Bear softball stayed hot today, adding another to the win column. Keep it up ladies!
Opened the week with a DUB #SicEm pic.twitter.com/TpaMvQrNlH— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 9, 2023
Wonderful Baylor Women
Happy #InternationalWomensDay to our incredible women that wear the green and gold @BaylorAcroTumb @BaylorWBB @BaylorSoftball @BaylorWTennis @BaylorTrack @BaylorVBall @BaylorWGolf @BaylorFutbol @BaylorEQ #SicEm pic.twitter.com/jYWA6FPVgn— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 8, 2023
We Literally Invented It
A&T picked up a win last night against Oregon, Let's be real, do we think they ever stood a chance?
Dub on the West Coast https://t.co/1yycP80QJb— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 9, 2023
