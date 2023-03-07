DBR: Tuesday, March 7th, 2023

The BUGGET
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was named Big Twelve Woman’s Basketball Freshman of the Year, unanimously! That is a huge honor, but it was an obvious choice. Congrats Buggs.
@DariannaBuggs22 is your 2023 Big 12 Freshman of the Year!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/Zb0t5AXJjc— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 6, 2023
February Flicks
Check out these awesome photos of Baylor sports throughout last month.
Through the Lens: Best February Flicks@SicEm | @eyedrgreen1 pic.twitter.com/SckfIaLSf3— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 6, 2023
Golf in Cabo
The men dropped a few spots on the leaderboard today, but nonetheless they’re competing. Keep it up, and enjoy beautiful Cabo!
Back at it for round ✌️ at the Cabo Collegiate!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) March 6, 2023
: Los Cabos, Mexico
⛳️: Twin Dolphin Golf Club
⏰: 9:00 a.m. CT
: https://t.co/mnzaGUM3lS#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/CDFsdrGfLc
Weekend Recap
In case you missed yesterday’s Daily Bear Report, check this out.
Highlights:— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 6, 2023
@BaylorSoftball wins Ode to Joy Invitational at home
@BaylorWTennis collects a road win
⚾️ Weekend @BaylorBaseball dubs
@BaylorMTennis closes out the weekend with a home win#SicEm | @WacoChamber pic.twitter.com/NEDu8JBoJO
All Big Twelve!!!
The ladies had four Big Twelve honors! That is huge!
.— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 6, 2023
Congratulations to our 4️⃣ all-conference honorees!
️ https://t.co/5xFtDxqAb3#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/XLvhEIYuSW
Run it Back
Let’s take one more look at the walk-off win from Sunday.
The final play https://t.co/RGfUndK7JN— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 5, 2023
Happy Tuesday Baylor Nation! Sic ‘em!
