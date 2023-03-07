 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, March 7th, 2023

By willdb26
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

The BUGGET

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was named Big Twelve Woman’s Basketball Freshman of the Year, unanimously! That is a huge honor, but it was an obvious choice. Congrats Buggs.

February Flicks

Check out these awesome photos of Baylor sports throughout last month.

Golf in Cabo

The men dropped a few spots on the leaderboard today, but nonetheless they’re competing. Keep it up, and enjoy beautiful Cabo!

Weekend Recap

In case you missed yesterday’s Daily Bear Report, check this out.

All Big Twelve!!!

The ladies had four Big Twelve honors! That is huge!

Run it Back

Let’s take one more look at the walk-off win from Sunday.

Happy Tuesday Baylor Nation! Sic ‘em!

More From Our Daily Bears

