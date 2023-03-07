DBR: Tuesday, March 7th, 2023

The BUGGET

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was named Big Twelve Woman’s Basketball Freshman of the Year, unanimously! That is a huge honor, but it was an obvious choice. Congrats Buggs.

February Flicks

Check out these awesome photos of Baylor sports throughout last month.

Golf in Cabo

The men dropped a few spots on the leaderboard today, but nonetheless they’re competing. Keep it up, and enjoy beautiful Cabo!

Back at it for round ✌️ at the Cabo Collegiate!



: Los Cabos, Mexico

⛳️: Twin Dolphin Golf Club

⏰: 9:00 a.m. CT

: https://t.co/mnzaGUM3lS#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/CDFsdrGfLc — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) March 6, 2023

Weekend Recap

In case you missed yesterday’s Daily Bear Report, check this out.

Highlights:



@BaylorSoftball wins Ode to Joy Invitational at home

@BaylorWTennis collects a road win

⚾️ Weekend @BaylorBaseball dubs

@BaylorMTennis closes out the weekend with a home win#SicEm | @WacoChamber pic.twitter.com/NEDu8JBoJO — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 6, 2023

All Big Twelve!!!

The ladies had four Big Twelve honors! That is huge!

Run it Back

Let’s take one more look at the walk-off win from Sunday.

The final play ‍ ‍ ‍ https://t.co/RGfUndK7JN — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 5, 2023

Happy Tuesday Baylor Nation! Sic ‘em!