DBR: Monday, March 6th, 2023

Softball Walks It Off to Beat A&M

Baylor softball won their last game of the tournament against the Aggies to go 3-1 on the weekend.

WALKOFF win over the Aggies https://t.co/PDGf8RMUdh — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 5, 2023

Men’s Golf is Killin’ It in Paradise

The Bears are right in the middle of things after round ☝️ at the @CaboCollegiate!



: https://t.co/qXWghGb8Os#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) March 5, 2023

Baseball Closes the Weekend With A Dub

Thompson’s Bears went 2-2 on the weekend, finishing with a win on Sunday.

Basketball Brings All-Conference Honors

With a player on each All-Conference Team, and a Freshman of the Year Honor in Keyonte George, I’d say our men did pretty well.

Women’s Tennis Knocks Off GCU Late Saturday Night

Women’s Basketball Falls to WVU

In a competitive game, our ladies fell to WVU due to a collapse in the fourth. Regroup and tear up the tournament!

Big Twelve Basketball Tourney this week!!! Time to chase some rings, March is upon us. Sic ‘em Bears!