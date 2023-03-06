DBR: Monday, March 6th, 2023

Softball Walks It Off to Beat A&M
Baylor softball won their last game of the tournament against the Aggies to go 3-1 on the weekend.
WALKOFF win over the Aggies https://t.co/PDGf8RMUdh— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 5, 2023
Men’s Golf is Killin’ It in Paradise
The Bears are right in the middle of things after round ☝️ at the @CaboCollegiate!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) March 5, 2023
: https://t.co/qXWghGb8Os#SicEm ⛳️ ️
Baseball Closes the Weekend With A Dub
Thompson’s Bears went 2-2 on the weekend, finishing with a win on Sunday.
Sunday Dub #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/jJ5xe2d5aP— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 5, 2023
Basketball Brings All-Conference Honors
With a player on each All-Conference Team, and a Freshman of the Year Honor in Keyonte George, I’d say our men did pretty well.
An All-Big 12 backcourt— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 5, 2023
https://t.co/algJaZezt8#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/o1FnGEX5dz
Our first @Big12Conference Freshman of the Year since 2012— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 5, 2023
https://t.co/algJaZezt8#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/yEXcB19Jqp
Women’s Tennis Knocks Off GCU Late Saturday Night
‼️BEARS WIN‼️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/z3tLgsjOPA— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 5, 2023
Women’s Basketball Falls to WVU
In a competitive game, our ladies fell to WVU due to a collapse in the fourth. Regroup and tear up the tournament!
Final from Waco#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/qmuZZxZlkw— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 5, 2023
Big Twelve Basketball Tourney this week!!! Time to chase some rings, March is upon us. Sic ‘em Bears!
