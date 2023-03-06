 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Monday, March 6th, 2023

By willdb26
/ new
In the dugout. Twitter-Baylor Softball

Softball Walks It Off to Beat A&M

Baylor softball won their last game of the tournament against the Aggies to go 3-1 on the weekend.

Men’s Golf is Killin’ It in Paradise

Baseball Closes the Weekend With A Dub

Thompson’s Bears went 2-2 on the weekend, finishing with a win on Sunday.

Basketball Brings All-Conference Honors

With a player on each All-Conference Team, and a Freshman of the Year Honor in Keyonte George, I’d say our men did pretty well.

Women’s Tennis Knocks Off GCU Late Saturday Night

Women’s Basketball Falls to WVU

In a competitive game, our ladies fell to WVU due to a collapse in the fourth. Regroup and tear up the tournament!

Big Twelve Basketball Tourney this week!!! Time to chase some rings, March is upon us. Sic ‘em Bears!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...