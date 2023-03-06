MT Goes 1-1 on Doubleheader

The Baylor Men’s Tennis team (8-9) went 1-1 in a doubleheader against Arizona State (9-3), 3-4 and Furman (4-8), 6-1 at Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor vs. Arizona State

The Bears notched the doubles point with victories on Courts 1 and 2 with 10th-ranked Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz besting Jacob Bullard and Murphy Cassone, 6-3 and Luc Koenig and Juan Pablo Grass Mazzuchi finishing 7-5 against Max McKinnon and Spencer Brachman, respectively, while the Sun Devils sandwiched a Court 2 victory from Roi Ginat and Constantinos Koshis over Justin Braverman and Christopher Franzten, 6-3.

Velcz earned the first singles point, 6-1, 6-3 over Bullard at No. 3 singles and Grassi Mazzuchi followed by beating Ginat, 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 5 spot.

McKennon defeated Marko Miladinovic, 6-4, 6-4 on Court 2 for Arizona State’s first point.

Koshis excelled past Koenig in three sets, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 4 position, and Court 6’s Brachman won against Ethan Muza, 7-6(7-5), 6-3.

On Court 1, 87th-ranked Cassone upset Paroulek—ranked 77th in the country—in three sets to secure the victory for ASU, 6-4, 6-7(4-7), 6-2.

Baylor vs. Furman

Paroulek and Velcz beat Cole Burnam and Thomas Kennedy, 6-2 on Court 1 and Braverman and Frantzen clinched the doubles point on Court 3 over Chad Nash and Ben Cahill, 6-4.

Grassi Mazzuchi swept Connor Laymon on Court 5, 6-0, 6-0 for the Bears’ first singles point and Velcz added a 6-1, 6-1 win over Kennedy at the No. 3 position.

Koenig bested Burnam, 6-1, 6-2 on Court 4 before Paroulek finished 6-3, 6-3 over Jerry Barton at the No. 1 slot.

Furman inked their lone point of the day on Court 2’s 6-4, 6-3 victory from Elijah Poritzky over Miladinovic.

On Court 6, Braverman closed the match against Alex Han, 7-6(7-4, 6-2).

The Bears will travel to Los Angeles, Calif. to face USC on March 10 at 7 p.m. (CT).