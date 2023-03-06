Basketpod: Big 12 Tourney Preview

It is Big 12 Tournament Time in Kansas City
With a 2-Seed in the Big Dance on the line, the Baylor Bears look to maintain their lofty ranking and expectations as they are arrive in Kansas City to play in America’s toughest conference tournament. First up, a chance to avenge the season sweep at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones.
Go Bears.
Next Games: vs. Iowa State (Thursday @ 11:30am on ESPN/2)
The @EvanMiya Bookmark Segment, brought to you by EvanMiya.com
Starting Five: Worst Things at a Sporting Event that are Not the Game
Poll
Worst Things at Sporting Events, Not the Game
-
0%
David - Guy Not Knowing Security; Promo Hoarder; Digital Tickets; Signs During Play; Not Throwing Peanuts.
-
0%
Brent - Parking; Loud Visiting Fans; Old Hot Dogs; Slow Cell Service; Overpriced Concessions.
Go Bears and Sic Em!
If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:
