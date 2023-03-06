Basketpod: Big 12 Tourney Preview

It is Big 12 Tournament Time in Kansas City

With a 2-Seed in the Big Dance on the line, the Baylor Bears look to maintain their lofty ranking and expectations as they are arrive in Kansas City to play in America’s toughest conference tournament. First up, a chance to avenge the season sweep at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones.

Go Bears.

Next Games: vs. Iowa State (Thursday @ 11:30am on ESPN/2)

The @EvanMiya Bookmark Segment, brought to you by EvanMiya.com

Related All Big 12 Awards Announced

Starting Five: Worst Things at a Sporting Event that are Not the Game

Poll Worst Things at Sporting Events, Not the Game David - Guy Not Knowing Security; Promo Hoarder; Digital Tickets; Signs During Play; Not Throwing Peanuts.

Brent - Parking; Loud Visiting Fans; Old Hot Dogs; Slow Cell Service; Overpriced Concessions. vote view results 0% David - Guy Not Knowing Security; Promo Hoarder; Digital Tickets; Signs During Play; Not Throwing Peanuts. (0 votes)

0% Brent - Parking; Loud Visiting Fans; Old Hot Dogs; Slow Cell Service; Overpriced Concessions. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Listen/Follow on Spotify

Listen/Subscribe on Google Play

RSS Feed

Direct Download/Listen