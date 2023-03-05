WT Splits Doubleheader in Arizona

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (8-6) split a doubleheader against 25th-ranked Arizona State (9-2), 0-4 and Grand Canyon (4-6), 5-2 at the Whiteman Tennis Center.

Baylor vs. No. 25 ASU

Arizona State’s Sedona Gallagher and Rachel Hanford finished the first doubles match on Court 2 against Alina Shcherbinina and Paula Barañano, 6-0. The Sun Devils clinched the doubles point on Court 3 with Chelsea Fontenel and Marianna Argyrokastriti’s 6-4 win over Liubov Kostenko and Brooke Thompson.

Hanford bested Danielle Tuhten, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 6 singles for the first singles point.

On Court 3, 123rd-ranked Argyrokastriti finished 6-4, 6-3 against Kostenko and 116th-ranked Fontenel upset 94th-ranked Isabella Harvison, 7-6, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot to secure the match.

Baylor vs. GCU

Kostenko and Thompson earned a 6-1 win over Valentina Del Marco and Dania Deaifi on Court 3 for the first doubles match. GCU’s Anali Kocevar and Madeline Lamoreaux triumphed over Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.

Lopes’ Santa Strombacha and Natasha Puehse recorded the doubles point against Barañano and Dimitrov, 6-4 at the No. 1 position.

Sahdiieva beat Kocevar, 6-3, 6-2 on Court 3 for the Bears’ first point, and Dimitrov followed with a 6-3 6-2 win over Del Marco at the No. 6 slot.

On Court 4, Kostenko excelled past Deaifi in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

Lamoreaux tied the match on Court 5 with a three set victory against Barañano, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

109th-ranked Shcherbinina gave the Bears the match in a three set finish over Puehse at the No. 2 position, 6-7(5-7), 7-5, 6-0.

Harvison closed the day against Strombacha, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 on Court 1.

The Bears will return to Waco to face Oklahoma State on March 10 at 6 p.m. (CT).