MT Downs Opponents in Doubleheader

The Baylor Men’s Tennis team (12-11) downed Oral Roberts (6-13), 4-0 and Tulsa (7-11), 4-2 at Bernis Duke Tennis Center and Michael D. Case Tennis Center, respectively.

MT vs. Oral Roberts

The Bears clinched the doubles point on Courts 3 and 1 as Justin Braverman and Christopher Franzten excelled past Kevin Leuenberger and Eli Brewer, 6-1, and 11th-ranked Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz finished 6-3 against Ignacio Vinas and Ezequiel Monferrer.

On Court 6, Frantzen gave Baylor the first singles point over Brewer, 6-3, 6-0.

Marko Miladinović toppled Gustavo Pinho, 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

Court 4’s Ethan Muza secured the match for the Bears on a 7-5, 6-0 victory against Jonathan Evans.

MT vs. Tulsa

Baylor earned the doubles point on Courts 3 and 1 following Braverman and Frantzen’s 6-1 toppling of Stefan Hampe and Ezequiel Santalla and Paroulek and Velcz besting Kody Pearson and Connor Di Marco, 7-2.

Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi bested Volodymyr Zakharov on Court 4, 6-4, 6-0 for the first singles point.

Timothy Carlsson-Seger earned the Hurricane’s first point at the No. 6 position over Muza, 6-2, 6-3.

Baylor responded with 97th-ranked Paroulek’s upset victory over Kody Pearson—ranked 28th nationally—6-2, 6-4 on Court 1.

On Court 5, Adham Gaber excelled past Luc Koenig, 7-5, 6-4.

Miladinović clinched the match in a three-set victory over Hampe, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 at the No. 2 spot.

The Bears will return to Waco to face UTRGV on April 1 at 11 a.m. (CT).