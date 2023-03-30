DBR: Thursday, March 30th, 2023

Men’s Tennis Goes 2-0 on Wednesday

Yesterday was a winner for men’s tennis as they defeated Oral Roberts 4-0 and Tulsa 4-2.

Equestrian is Headed to Nationals!

After a great performance at Big 12 Championships last weekend, Baylor earned a #8 seed to qualify for NCEA Nationals! The Bears will compete April 13-15.

' !



We're headed to Ocala as the No. 8 seed in the 2023 @NCEA_Equestrian Championship!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/wGZjHxo1lj — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 28, 2023

Acro & Tumbling On Top

In the first rankings of the season, Baylor Acro & Tumbling has come in at #1. Business as usual for the undefeated defending national champs.

NUMBER 1. Excited to top the charts in the first NCATA Championship Rankings of the season!



https://t.co/pS7dRanRSS#SicEm pic.twitter.com/i3hkogeskr — Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 29, 2023

NCATA Weekly Awards

Weekly awards have been announced and Baylor wins again! Senior Kamryn Kitchens earned Athlete of the Week for the third time this season, while sophomore Jordan Gruendler was named Specialist of the Week. Congrats ladies!

Softball Having a Winning Week

After shutting out UTSA 8-0 last night, softball kept the momentum going today with a 3-2 win over Texas State in extra innings.

Baseball Loses to Abilene Christian

In a midweek matchup that went into extra innings, the Bears couldn’t hang on and lost to Abilene Christian 5-2.

Future Bear Shows Out at McDonald’s All-American Game

Class of 2023 recruit Ja’Kobe Walter showed off his skills in the McDonald’s All-American Game last night. Can’t wait to get him in Waco!

Baylor Pro Day!

On Monday, Baylor hosted Pro Day for our football athletes to show off their skills to NFL scouts.