DBR: Thursday, March 30th, 2023

Men’s Tennis Goes 2-0 on Wednesday
Yesterday was a winner for men’s tennis as they defeated Oral Roberts 4-0 and Tulsa 4-2.
Midday dub. ✅#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ReizEJEIch— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 29, 2023
Equestrian is Headed to Nationals!
After a great performance at Big 12 Championships last weekend, Baylor earned a #8 seed to qualify for NCEA Nationals! The Bears will compete April 13-15.
' !— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 28, 2023
We're headed to Ocala as the No. 8 seed in the 2023 @NCEA_Equestrian Championship!
Acro & Tumbling On Top
In the first rankings of the season, Baylor Acro & Tumbling has come in at #1. Business as usual for the undefeated defending national champs.
NUMBER 1. Excited to top the charts in the first NCATA Championship Rankings of the season!— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 29, 2023
https://t.co/pS7dRanRSS#SicEm pic.twitter.com/i3hkogeskr
NCATA Weekly Awards
Weekly awards have been announced and Baylor wins again! Senior Kamryn Kitchens earned Athlete of the Week for the third time this season, while sophomore Jordan Gruendler was named Specialist of the Week. Congrats ladies!
Back at it again! @kam_kitchens is @theNCATA's Athlete of the Week & Jordan Gruendler is Specialist of the Week!— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 29, 2023
https://t.co/Cefr45TXoK#SicEm #NCATA23 pic.twitter.com/oquBj2ddzK
Softball Having a Winning Week
After shutting out UTSA 8-0 last night, softball kept the momentum going today with a 3-2 win over Texas State in extra innings.
LET'S GO BEARS #SicEm pic.twitter.com/4gVVVWSp7m— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 30, 2023
Baseball Loses to Abilene Christian
In a midweek matchup that went into extra innings, the Bears couldn’t hang on and lost to Abilene Christian 5-2.
Final in 11 innings from Baylor Ballpark#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/PTGwmN5FQb— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 29, 2023
Future Bear Shows Out at McDonald’s All-American Game
Class of 2023 recruit Ja’Kobe Walter showed off his skills in the McDonald’s All-American Game last night. Can’t wait to get him in Waco!
"@JaKobeWalter1 knows how to create and make his own shot" #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/ulg8Te1hSJ— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 29, 2023
Baylor Pro Day!
On Monday, Baylor hosted Pro Day for our football athletes to show off their skills to NFL scouts.
NFL showed up, Bears showed out.— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) March 29, 2023
Thank you to all of the NFL teams for attending our Pro Day. #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/I4G3eLwIa2
