DBR: Friday, March 3rd, 2023

Equestrian Loses to SMU

In the final home meet of the season, Baylor lost a close one to SMU, losing 8-10. The seniors were recognized after the meet.

Siaki Ika Shows Out at NFL Combine

Jared Butler Earns NBA Contract!

Former Baylor star Jared Butler has been signed to a two-way deal for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City is signing guard Jared Butler to a two-way deal, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2023

Baylor Bold Weekend

There’s a ton of action happening in Waco this weekend! As part of the festivities, there will be a block party outside Baylor Ballpark from 1-5PM with lots of fun stuff, so be sure to stop by between games!

Celebrate Baylor Bold Weekend with us!



Block Party

Lawn outside Baylor Ballpark

⏰ Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

Bounce house

Food trucks

FREE to all fans#SicEm pic.twitter.com/UqoZVDpRfO — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 2, 2023

Baseball kicks off the action tonight with a 6:30 game against Youngstown State.

How we feel about 4️⃣ games in 3️⃣ days at Baylor Ballpark this weekend



https://t.co/1yNz5syFPn#SicEm pic.twitter.com/g54wX37AqH — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 2, 2023

Saturday morning starts early, with men’s basketball playing Iowa State at 11AM.

Then baseball has a doubleheader against Youngstown State, with the first game starting at 2PM. Softball takes the field at 2:30PM against Texas A&M and then again at 5:00 against Sam Houston State.

Join us for four games at Baylor Ballpark this weekend as part of Baylor Bold Weekend!



Don't miss out on the Fan Zone from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday ️#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/sqXq9PuYxO — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 1, 2023

Fans attending either of the basketball games on Saturday can receive free admission to baseball and softball games, so head over to the ballpark between games at the Ferrell.

️ ️ ️



Bring your ticket over to the Ballpark this Saturday for admission!#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/fzaUtmXyi9 — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 2, 2023

Finally, women’s basketball closes out regular season action at the Ferrell Center with a 5PM WHITE OUT game against West Virginia!

Men’s tennis keeps the action rolling on Sunday with two games against Arizona State and Furman, and baseball plays their series finale against Youngstown!

Bears on the Road

Besides the action happening in Waco, Bears are on the road as well. Women’s tennis is in Arizona competing this weekend, and equestrian is headed to Fort Worth to take on TCU Saturday morning. Men’s golf is starting their spring break the right way: in CABO for the Cabo Collegiate beginning on Sunday.

