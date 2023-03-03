DBR: Friday, March 3rd, 2023

Equestrian Loses to SMU
In the final home meet of the season, Baylor lost a close one to SMU, losing 8-10. The seniors were recognized after the meet.
Siaki Ika Shows Out at NFL Combine
Jared Butler Earns NBA Contract!
Former Baylor star Jared Butler has been signed to a two-way deal for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Baylor Bold Weekend
There’s a ton of action happening in Waco this weekend! As part of the festivities, there will be a block party outside Baylor Ballpark from 1-5PM with lots of fun stuff, so be sure to stop by between games!
Block Party
Lawn outside Baylor Ballpark
⏰ Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
Bounce house
Food trucks
Baseball kicks off the action tonight with a 6:30 game against Youngstown State.
Saturday morning starts early, with men’s basketball playing Iowa State at 11AM.
Then baseball has a doubleheader against Youngstown State, with the first game starting at 2PM. Softball takes the field at 2:30PM against Texas A&M and then again at 5:00 against Sam Houston State.
Fans attending either of the basketball games on Saturday can receive free admission to baseball and softball games, so head over to the ballpark between games at the Ferrell.
Finally, women’s basketball closes out regular season action at the Ferrell Center with a 5PM WHITE OUT game against West Virginia!
Men’s tennis keeps the action rolling on Sunday with two games against Arizona State and Furman, and baseball plays their series finale against Youngstown!
Bears on the Road
Besides the action happening in Waco, Bears are on the road as well. Women’s tennis is in Arizona competing this weekend, and equestrian is headed to Fort Worth to take on TCU Saturday morning. Men’s golf is starting their spring break the right way: in CABO for the Cabo Collegiate beginning on Sunday.
