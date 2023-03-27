WT Overcome by No. 6 Iowa State

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (11-10) dropped a 6-1 dual-match against 6th-ranked Iowa State at Hurd Tennis Center.

Iowa State notched the doubles point with Thasaporn Naklo and Anna Supaptich Kuearum besting Danielle Dimitrov and Paula Barañano, 6-3 on Court 1 and Miska Kadleckova and Sofia Cabezas finishing 7-5 against Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson on Court 3.

Cabezas earned the first singles point at the No. 5 spot over Barañano, 6-0, 6-1.

96th-ranked Kadleckova defeated Liubov Kostenko, 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 3 position, and Supapitch Kuearum clinched the match on Court 4 over Dimitrov, 6-2, 6-4.

Shcherbinina—ranked 124th nationally—managed the Bears’ lone point of the match in an upset over 51st-ranked Naklo, 7-5, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.

53rd-ranked Kajuru toppled Sahdiieva in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0(7-4) on Court 2.

Chie Kezuka closed the match on Court 6 with the last Cyclones point against Danielle Tuhten, 7-5, 6-2.

The Bears will travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech on March 31 at 5 p.m. (CT).