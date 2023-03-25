WT Bests West Virginia, 6-1

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (11-9) toppled West Virginia (11-5), 6-1 at Hurd Tennis Center for their third consecutive victory this week.

On Court 1, Daniella Dimitrov and Paula Barañano defeated Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang, 6-1 for the first doubles match. Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson secured the doubles point over Tatiana Lipatova and Maja Dodik, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.

Barañano snagged the first singles point against Lipatova, 6-1, 6-2 on Court 5.

Dimitrov followed with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Dodik at the No. 4 spot, and Danielle Tuhten added a 6-2, 6-1 finish against Pei-Ju Hsieh on Court 6 to clinch the match.

On Court 1, 124th-ranked Shcherbinina excelled past Bossi, 7-5, 6-1.

West Virginia earned their lone point of the day on Court 3 with Michaela Kucharova’s three-set tiebreak win over 4-6, 6-4, 1-0(10-7) Liubov Kostenko.

Anita Sahdiieva finished the match on Court 2 against Chang, 6-2, 7-6(7-1).

The Bears will remain in Waco to face No. 6 Iowa State on March 26 at 12 p.m. (CT).