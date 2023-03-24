MT Sweeps SMU in Dallas

The Baylor Men’s Tennis team (10-11) swept SMU (11-9), 4-0 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs’ 69th-ranked duo of Adam Neff and Pranav Kumar upset No. 11 Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz, 6-3 on Court 1 for the first doubles match.

Luc Koenig and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi defeated Jack Winkler and Julian Steinhausen, 6-2 at the No. 2 spot before Christopher Frantzen and Justin Braverman clinched the doubles point over Antonio Muniz Hidalg and Kyle Silllman, 6-3 on Court 3.

At No. 6 singles, Ethan Muza won the first singles point over Louis Cloud, 6-3, 6-1.

Grassi Mazzuchi added a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Kumar on Court 4, and Koenig secured the victory in a three-set win over Steinhausen, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 on Court 5.

The Bears will travel to Oklahoma to face Tulsa on March 29 at 6 p.m. (CT).