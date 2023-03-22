WT Notches 5-2 Victory over Denver

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (10-9) returned to Waco for a 5-2 win over Denver (11-3) at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva downed Claudia Martinez and Andrea Burguete, 6-1 on doubles Court 2, and Court 3’s Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson clinched the point over Caroline Driscoll and Louise Wikander, 6-3.

Sahdiieva earned the first singles point against Britt Pursell, 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 3 spot.

Denver snagged their first point on Court 6 with Martinez’s 7-6(7-0), 6-2 finish against Paula Barañano.

On Court 5, Daniella Dimitrov extended the Bears’ lead over Driscoll, 7-5, 6-2.

At the No. 1 spot, 124th-ranked Alina Shcherbinina upset Taylor Melville—ranked 69th in the country—7-6(7-4), 6-1 to secure the victory for Baylor.

Burguete added a second point for Denver on Court 2 against 94th-ranked Harvison, 7-6(8-6), 6-2.

Liubov Kostenko closed the match with a three-set tiebreak thrilled against Wikander, 6-7(2-7), 6-3, 1-0(12-10).

The Bears will remain in Waco to face West Virginia on March 24 at 6 p.m. (CT).