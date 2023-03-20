WT’s Scrivano Inks 500th Career Win, MT Goes 1-1

The Baylor Women’s (9-9) and Men’s Tennis (9-11) teams notched a 2-1 day with the former celebrating a milestone victory for head coach Joey Scrivano against Kansas State (2-14), 4-2 and the latter falling to No. 16 Wake Forest (18-6), 0-4 before besting Prairie View A&M (1-13), 7-0.

WT vs. Kansas State

Scrivano inked his 500th career win and 440th victory with the Baylor program as the Bears defeated their first Big 12 opponent of the season.

Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson finished 6-2 first against Rozalia Gruszczynska and Rosanna Maffei at the No. 3 position before Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva clinched the doubles point over Florentine Dekkers and Farhat Quamar, 6-2 on Court 2.

Shcherbinina bested Maffei, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles for the first singles point.

Dekkers responded by upsetting 92nd-ranked Harvison, 7-6(9-7), 7-5 on Court 1.

Sahdiieva gave the Bears their third point on Court 3 with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Vanessa Suarez, and Liubov Kostenko secured the match at the No. 4 position against Manami Ukita, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Quamar closed the match on Court 5 by beating Daniella Dimitrov, 7-6(7-4), 6-1.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face Denver on March 21 at 6 p.m. (CT).

MT vs. No. 16 Wake Forest

Wake Forest’s Matthew Thomson and Melios Efstathiou took doubles Court 3, 6-3 over Justin Braverman and Christopher Frantzen, but 24th-ranked Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz toppled Juan Lopez de Azcona and Filippo Moroni—ranked 30th in the country—7-6(7-2) at the No. 1 spot.

The Deacons earned the doubles point after Jurabek Karimov and Luciano Tacchi beat Luc Koenig and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, 7-6(7-4) on Court 2.

On Court 6, Lopez de Azcona nabbed the first singles point, 6-1, 6-3 over Koenig before Tacchi defeated Muza, 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 5 spot.

122nd-ranked Moroni clinched the match on Court 2 over Velcz, 7-6(7-5), 6-3.

MT vs. Prairie View A&M

Baylor snagged all three doubles courts with 3 finishing first followed by 2 and 1.

Braverman and Frantzen excelled past Juan Malham Viada and Jorge Menendez Gonzalez, 6-0, Koenig and Grassi Mazzuchi finished 6-0 over Jaydn Boone and Caleb Eaton, and Paroulek and Velcz clinched the doubles point, 6-1 against Jorge Juarez Caballero and Diego Hatem.

On Courts 5, 6, and 4 Braverman, Frantzen, and Ethan Muza inked sweeps over Eaton, Boone, and Menendez Gonzalez, respectively, with the final of the three securing the match victory.

Grassi Mazzuchi earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Hatem at the No. 3 position before Marko Miladinovic bested Malham Viada, 6-2, 6-1 on Court 2.

Velcz closed the match at the No. 1 spot, 6-2, 6-4 over Juarez Caballero.

The Bears will travel to Dallas to face SMU on March 23 at 5 p.m. (CT).