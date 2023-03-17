DBR: Friday, March 17th, 2023

Go Time
The men have been in Denver two days now preparing for the Big Dance. They matchup with the UCSB Gauchos at 11:30 today. Don’t forget that March Madness game streams are free for everyone so there’s no excuse not to tune in.
Dreamed of these moments.— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 17, 2023
Earned these moments.#MarchMadness #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/hCbF4Yb1r2
Baseball Conference-Opener
Baylor Baseball will kick off the conference season this weekend with a three-game series against Kansas State at home. Be there!
Don't miss out on our conference-opening weekend against K-State! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/lPimbfZK6Y— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 16, 2023
Women Kick Off March in Connecticut
Our ladies face-off with Alabama tomorrow at 4:30. The game is a 7/10 matchup so look forward to a good game. Good luck!
Dance Rehearsal #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/JBEW61aiyo— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 16, 2023
Champions TriBUte
✍️@BaylorAthletics' latest edition of Champions TriBUne comes from the pen of one of our captains, @juampi_gm!— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 16, 2023
>> https://t.co/AEIYodLqc6#SicEm pic.twitter.com/avlSg7CCDs
WATCH PARTY!!
The Baylor Bear Pit is hosting a watch party for both the Men’s and the Women’s basketball games tomorrow. It is being held in the Sub Den, which is right by Common Grounds.
.@BaylorBearPit hosting two watch parties for the first round!! See you there in the SUB @BaylorMBB @BaylorWBB @BaylorAthletics pic.twitter.com/GnSiPPrfWi— BU Student Activities (@BaylorStuAct) March 16, 2023
Time to start March with some wins. Let’s get it Bears! Sic ‘em!
