DBR: Friday, March 17th, 2023

Go Time

The men have been in Denver two days now preparing for the Big Dance. They matchup with the UCSB Gauchos at 11:30 today. Don’t forget that March Madness game streams are free for everyone so there’s no excuse not to tune in.

Baseball Conference-Opener

Baylor Baseball will kick off the conference season this weekend with a three-game series against Kansas State at home. Be there!

Women Kick Off March in Connecticut

Our ladies face-off with Alabama tomorrow at 4:30. The game is a 7/10 matchup so look forward to a good game. Good luck!

Champions TriBUte

WATCH PARTY!!

The Baylor Bear Pit is hosting a watch party for both the Men’s and the Women’s basketball games tomorrow. It is being held in the Sub Den, which is right by Common Grounds.

Time to start March with some wins. Let’s get it Bears! Sic ‘em!