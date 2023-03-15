Basketpod: NCAA Tournament Preview

NIt is It is NCAA Tournament Time! March Madness is back!

With a 3-Seed in the Big Dance, the Baylor Bears look to make another tournament run in March. The guys preview the Bears first round match up against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos as well as each Big 12 team and bracket as a whole. Final Four picks and a double digit seed locked into the second weekend are provided—do with that what you may. Go Bears.

Next Game: vs. UCSB (Friday @ 12:30am on TNT)

Go Bears and Sic Em!

