WT Falls to No. 20 Oklahoma

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (8-8) dropped a 6-1 decision against No. 20 Oklahoma (10-6) at Hurd Tennis Center.

The Sooners earned the doubles point with victories on Courts 2 and 3 following 8th-ranked Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva’s 6-1 finish against Alina Shcherbinina and Paula Barañano and Julia Garcia Ruiz and Romana Cisovska’s 7-5 besting of Liubov Kostenko and Brooke Thompson, respectively.

Pisareva snagged the first singles point for OU on Court 3 against Kostenko, 6-4, 6-1 and Sleeth upset 92nd-ranked Isabella Harvison, 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 1 position.

On Court 4, Emma Staker defeated Anita Sahdiieva, 6-2, 6-4 to clinch the match before Garcia Ruiz closed No. 5 over Barañano, 6-3, 7-5.

The Bears earned their lone point of match play at the No. 6 position on Daniella Dimitrov’s 6-4, 6-4 win over Ivana Corley.

OU’s 97th-ranked Carmen Corley closed the match on a three-set 6-4, 4-6, 1-0(10-6) beating of Shcherbinina on Court 2.

The Bears will travel to Lawrence to face Kansas on March 17 at 5 p.m. (CT).