WT Toppled by Oklahoma State, 3-4

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (8-7) fell, 3-4 against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference opener at Hurd Tennis Center.

Alina Shcherbinina and Paula Barañano took the first doubles match on Court 2 against Alana Wolfberg and Sofia Rojas, 6-3, but the Cowgirls notched victories on Courts 1 and 3.

The 31st-ranked pair of Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-3 before Martina Zerulo and Lucia Peyre took down Liubov Kostenko and Brooke Thompson, 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for Oklahoma State.

Wolfberg—ranked 109th nationally—bested Kostenko, 7-6(7-3), 6-3 at the No. 3 position for the Cowgirls’ first singles point.

92nd-ranked Isabella Harvison gave the Bears their first point by finishing 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 over Kristina Novak on Court 1.

Miyamoto notched a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win over Barañano at the No. 5 position for the third Cowgirls point, but Shcherbinina responded by excelling past Peyre, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 at the No. 2 slot.

OSU clinched the match on court 4 following Zerulo’s toppling of Sahdiieva, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

On Court 6, Daniella Dimitrov closed the match against Rojas, 7-6(9-7), 1-6, 6-4.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face Oklahoma on March 12 at 1 p.m. (CT).