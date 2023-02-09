 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, February 9th, 2023

By willdb26
KEYYYYYy Stephen Hawkins-The San Diego Tribune

Sent the Sooners Packing

With a dominant finish to end the second half, Baylor beat OU 82-72 to improve to 7-4 in conference.

BEAR COUNTRY

Women’s Tennis Takes Down Harvard

Women’s Tennis is bringing home a stress-free win from Massachusetts.

Get Your Tickets ASAP!!!

You can buy season tickets for less than fifty bucks right now! Get them before they’re gone.

We LOVE It!

Langston Love played AMAZING last night against Oklahoma. He was a key part in the win.

We’re past the halfway point in the week. Finish strong! Sic ‘em Bears.

