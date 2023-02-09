DBR: Thursday, February 9th, 2023

Sent the Sooners Packing
With a dominant finish to end the second half, Baylor beat OU 82-72 to improve to 7-4 in conference.
BEARS WIN! #SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/ITjyHWdtOB— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 9, 2023
BEAR COUNTRY
Baylor Bears always find their way back home.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 8, 2023
Especially for Saturdays in the fall.
#SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry
Women’s Tennis Takes Down Harvard
Women’s Tennis is bringing home a stress-free win from Massachusetts.
BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/lUDxK2ESsF— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) February 9, 2023
Get Your Tickets ASAP!!!
You can buy season tickets for less than fifty bucks right now! Get them before they’re gone.
Less than $50 a game.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 8, 2023
See you back at home starting on Sept. 2 https://t.co/dLeqvrXnq2#SicEm
We LOVE It!
Langston Love played AMAZING last night against Oklahoma. He was a key part in the win.
We Love the efficiency @lhlv4 #SicEm | #CultureofJOY— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 9, 2023
We're past the halfway point in the week. Finish strong! Sic 'em Bears.
