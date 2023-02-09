DBR: Thursday, February 9th, 2023

Sent the Sooners Packing

With a dominant finish to end the second half, Baylor beat OU 82-72 to improve to 7-4 in conference.

BEAR COUNTRY

Baylor Bears always find their way back home.



Especially for Saturdays in the fall.



#SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 8, 2023

Women’s Tennis Takes Down Harvard

Women’s Tennis is bringing home a stress-free win from Massachusetts.

Get Your Tickets ASAP!!!

You can buy season tickets for less than fifty bucks right now! Get them before they’re gone.

Less than $50 a game.



See you back at home starting on Sept. 2 https://t.co/dLeqvrXnq2#SicEm — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 8, 2023

We LOVE It!

Langston Love played AMAZING last night against Oklahoma. He was a key part in the win.

We’re past the halfway point in the week. Finish strong! Sic ‘em Bears.