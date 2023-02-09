WT Secures Victory, No. 10 MT Records Loss

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (7-2) toppled their Ivy League challenger while the Men’s Tennis team (5-3) fell in a conference matchup.

WT vs. Harvard

The Women’s team earned a 5-2 victory over Harvard (3-4) in Cambridge.

Anita Sahdiieva and Brooke Thompson bested Iveta Daujotaite and Rachel Arbitman, 6-3 to close the first doubles match on Court 2 prior to Court 3’s Isabella Harvison and Danielle Tuhten securing the doubles point against Charlotte Owensby and Angel You, 6-4.

At the No. 4 singles position, Paula Barañano defeated You, 6-4, 6-3 for the first singles point.

Tuhten added a 6-2, 7-6(3) finish over Sany Gawande at the No. 5 spot.

The Crimson notched their first point of the match on Court 2 with Maxi Duncan excelling past Sahdiieva, 6-4, 6-4.

Shcherbinina clinched the match with a three-set 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Owensby at the No. 1 slot.

Harvison added a fifth point on Court 3 by beating Sophia Ho, 6-4, 7-5.

Harvard finished the match following Mihaela Marculescu’s three-set victory against Daniella Dimitrov, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(5).

The Bears will return to Waco to face Wisconsin on February 11 at 1 p.m. (CT).

No. 10 MT vs. No. 3 TCU

The 10th-ranked Men’s squad dropped a 4-1 decision against TCU (8-0)—ranked 3rd in the nation—at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

TCU notched the doubles point following victories on Courts 3 and 1 with Pedro Vives and Sebastian Gorzny beating Lucky Koenig and Ethan Muza, 6-1, and Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley upsetting 9th-ranked Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, 7-5, respectively.

Baylor’s Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz notched a 7-5 win over 11th-ranked Sander Jong and Lui Maxted on Court 2 between the Horned Frogs’ doubles victories.

Fearnley—ranked 17th nationally—won against 44th-ranked Bass, 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 position for the first singles point.

117th-ranked Paroulek exhausted Jack Pinnington on Court 2, 6-3, 6-4 to earn Baylor’s first point of the match.

On Court 5, Gorzny—ranked 124th—beat 125th-ranked Grassi Mazzuchi in three-sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Court 3 clinched the match for the Horned Frogs with 49th-ranked Fomba finishing 7-6(7-4), 6-3 against Marko Miladinovic.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face No. 18 Arizona on February 10 at 6 p.m. (CT).