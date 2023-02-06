WT Toppled by No. 18 Florida

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (6-2) dropped a 6-1 decision to 18th-ranked Florida (3-1) at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Gators nabbed the doubles point with 58th-ranked doubles duo Rachel Gailis and Bentee Spee besting Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson, 6-3 on Court 2 and Emma Shelton and Sophie Williams excelling past Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-4 at the No. 3 position.

Sara Dahlstrom added to Florida’s lead by sweeping Paula Barañano, 6-0, 6-0 on Court 3.

Emily de Oliveira defeated Thompson, 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 6 spot and 63rd-ranked Anastasia Sysoeva clinched the match for the Gators on a three-set tiebreak victory over Daniella Dimitrov, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0(10-3) on Court 4.

Alicia Dudeney notched the final Florida point on Court 2, finishing 7-5, 6-3 against Sahdiieva.

At the No. 1 position, Harvison recorded the Bears’ lone point on a three-set victory over Carly Briggs, 1-6, 6-1, 7-5.

The Bears will travel to Cambridge, Mass. to face Harvard on February 8 at 3 p.m. (CT).