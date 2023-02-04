Baylor Tennis Notches Win for WT, Loss for No. 11 MT

In a tennis doubleheader in Waco, the Baylor Women’s Tennis team (6-1) earned a victory while the Men’s Tennis squad (5-2) fell to their challenger.

WT vs. Ole Miss

The Women’s team notched a 4-3 thriller over Ole Miss (3-1) at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Rebels earned the doubles point with victories on Courts 1 and 2 as Annabelle Leclercq and Ludmila Kareisova beat Paula Barañano and Daniella Dimitrov, 6-2, and Lillian Gabrielsen and Kelsey Mize took their match over Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-4, respectively.

Ole Miss recorded the first singles point at the No. 6 position with Emma Kette besting Dimitrov, 6-2, 6-0.

The Bears got their first point of the match on Barañano’s 6-2, 6-3 win over Mize on Court 4.

At the No. 1 spot, Shcherbinina beat Leclercq, 6-2, 6-4.

Harvison took the lead by finishing 6-3, 6-2 against Kareisova at the No. 2 slot, but Court 5’s Reka Zadori tied the match for Ole Miss over Tuhten, 6-1, 7-5.

Sahdiieva gave the Bears the victory on Court 3 in a thrilling three-set win over Gabrielsen, 7-6(7-1), 4-6, 6-4.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face No. 18 Florida on February 5 at 1 p.m. (CT).

No. 11 MT vs. No. 4 Michigan

The Men’s team—ranked 11th in the country—fell to 4th-ranked Michigan (7-0), 5-2 at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Michigan notched the doubles point with Jacob Bickersteth and Will Cooksey beating Lucky Koenig and Ethan Muza, 6-2 at the No. 3 spot and 14th-ranked Gavin young and Andrew Fenty upsetting 3rd-ranked Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, 6-4 on Court 1.

Young—ranked 20th nationally—toppled Grassi Mazzuchi, 6-3, 6-3 on Court 4 for the Wolverines’ first singles point.

Zsombor Velcz gave the Bears their first point by besting Bickersteth, 7-6(7-3), 6-3 at the No. 5 slot.

At the No. 2 spot, Patrick Maloney added to Michigan’s lead by finishing 7-6(7-1), 6-3 against 23rd-ranked Bass.

6th-ranked Fenty clinched the match for Michigan on a three-set victory over Marko Miladinovic on Court 3, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

On Court 6, Muza upset Bjorn Swenson—ranked 58th nationally—in a three-set tiebreak, 6-4, 5-7, 1-0(10-4).

16th-ranked Ondrej Styler closed the match with a three-set win over Tadeas Paroulek, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face 3rd-ranked TCU on February 8 at 6 p.m. (CT).