Basketpod: Live and Learn with Mattisbear

Mattisbear joins the Basketpod for a spirited back-and-forth

Matt makes his 2023 season debut on the show as a guest host and joins David and Brent to breakdown the current state of Baylor Basketball. Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears win streak reached six before dropping a top 10 tilt on the road in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. This week’s trio recap the emphatic win over the Arkansas Razorbacks and the aforementioned loss to Texas at their house. Big question of the day: How do you feel about the last shot of the Texas game?

Then attentions turn to previewing the two home games this week against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Next Games: Home vs. Tech (Saturday @ 12:00pm on CBS); Home vs. OU (Wednesday @ 8:00pm, ESPNU).

Starting Five: Road Trip Things

Poll Road Trip Things Matt (Snacks, Playlist, Podcast, Stretch at Destination, Pulled Over Schadenfreude)

Brent (Coffee, Lunch Spot, Aight Imma Head Out, Games, Speeding Passed Betas)

David (Buc-ee's, "Are we there yet?", Gummy Worms, Ice Water, 18-Wheeler Horn Handsign)

0% Brent (Coffee, Lunch Spot, Aight Imma Head Out, Games, Speeding Passed Betas) (0 votes)

33% David (Buc-ee’s, "Are we there yet?", Gummy Worms, Ice Water, 18-Wheeler Horn Handsign) (2 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Go Bears and Sic Em!

