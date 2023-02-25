WT Records Loss Against Washington

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (7-5) recorded a 5-2 loss to Washington (7-3) at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears notched the doubles point with victories on Courts 1 and 2 with Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva toppling Zehra Suko and Hikaru Sato, 6-2 and Alina Shcherbinina and Paula Barañano taking their match 7-6(7-2) over Astrid Olsen and Jennifer Kerr, while Washington took Court 3 in between by Sarah-Maude Fortin and Erika Matsuda, 6-2 over Liubov Kostenko and Brooke Thompson.

93rd-ranked Kerr earned the first Huskies point against Kostenko, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

Matsuda defeated Daniella Dimitrov, 7-5, 6-2 to inch past the Bears on Court 6.

Olsen bested Sahdiieva, 7-5, 6-2 on Court 3, and Melissa Sakar clinched the match in three sets over Barañano on Court 5, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

At No. 1 singles, Sato—ranked 100th in the country—earned a tough three set win against 109th-ranked Shcherbinina, 6-1, 6-7(2-7), 6-3.

94th-ranked Harvison snagged the Bears’ second and final point of the match on a three set victory over Sarah-Maude Fortin, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 on Court 2.

The Bears will travel to Tempe, Ariz. to face Arizona State on March 4 at 1 p.m. (CT).