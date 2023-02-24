Share All sharing options for: Basketpod: Great Expectations (and other 9th grade English required reading)

Three-peat on life support.

ODP listener submission for weekly recap. Disappointed hosts make overdramatic reactions to two very tough road games.

Hex-Tex. Beat the Pokes. Go Bears.

Next Games: vs. Texas (Saturday @ 1:00pm on ESPN); vs. Ok State (Monday @ 8:00pm).

The @EvanMiya Bookmark Segment, brought to you by EvanMiya.com

None. We didn’t want to read Twitter or sports news this week.

Starting Five: Best Things at a Sporting Event that are Not the Game

Poll Best Things at a Sporting Event, Not the Game David - Red Panda; 50/50 Raffle; Soldiers Coming Home; Promotional Contests; Ballpark Dog (Ferrell Center Dog)

Brent - Tailgate; Flyovers; Court storming; Pump up music; Iconic stadium features vote view results 14% David - Red Panda; 50/50 Raffle; Soldiers Coming Home; Promotional Contests; Ballpark Dog (Ferrell Center Dog) (1 vote)

85% Brent - Tailgate; Flyovers; Court storming; Pump up music; Iconic stadium features (6 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Go Bears and Sic Em!

