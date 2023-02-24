 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Kansas State

Filed under:

Basketpod: Great Expectations (and other 9th grade English required reading)

By David_Hornbeak
/ new
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Three-peat on life support.

ODP listener submission for weekly recap. Disappointed hosts make overdramatic reactions to two very tough road games.

Hex-Tex. Beat the Pokes. Go Bears.

Next Games: vs. Texas (Saturday @ 1:00pm on ESPN); vs. Ok State (Monday @ 8:00pm).

The @EvanMiya Bookmark Segment, brought to you by EvanMiya.com

None. We didn’t want to read Twitter or sports news this week.

Starting Five: Best Things at a Sporting Event that are Not the Game

Poll

Best Things at a Sporting Event, Not the Game

view results
  • 14%
    David - Red Panda; 50/50 Raffle; Soldiers Coming Home; Promotional Contests; Ballpark Dog (Ferrell Center Dog)
    (1 vote)
  • 85%
    Brent - Tailgate; Flyovers; Court storming; Pump up music; Iconic stadium features
    (6 votes)
7 votes total Vote Now

Go Bears and Sic Em!

