Basketpod: Great Expectations (and other 9th grade English required reading)

Three-peat on life support.
ODP listener submission for weekly recap. Disappointed hosts make overdramatic reactions to two very tough road games.
Hex-Tex. Beat the Pokes. Go Bears.
Next Games: vs. Texas (Saturday @ 1:00pm on ESPN); vs. Ok State (Monday @ 8:00pm).
Starting Five: Best Things at a Sporting Event that are Not the Game
Best Things at a Sporting Event, Not the Game
David - Red Panda; 50/50 Raffle; Soldiers Coming Home; Promotional Contests; Ballpark Dog (Ferrell Center Dog)
Brent - Tailgate; Flyovers; Court storming; Pump up music; Iconic stadium features
Go Bears and Sic Em!
