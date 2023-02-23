DBR: Thursday, February 23rd, 2023

Women’s Basketball Sweeps TCU
Baylor is back on track and has snapped their losing streak with a road win against TCU. The Bears beat TCU 67-57.
Sarah Andrews drains her free throws and that's ballgame! BEARS WIN!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/wEucV7GWx4— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 23, 2023
Men’s Golf Finishes 8th Overall in Prestige Tournament
The Bears battle tough conditions in the final round en route to an eighth-place finish at the Prestige— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) February 23, 2023
: https://t.co/i1GzZpHQCZ#SicEm ⛳️ ️
NCATA Weekly Awards!
Bayley Humphrey has been named NCATA Specialist of the Week. Congrats Bayley!
BAYLEY! She's @theNCATA Specialist of the Week!— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) February 22, 2023
https://t.co/AqVZRYza1k#SicEm @____bayley____ pic.twitter.com/IQ4hdKKrJA
Palmer Cup Women’s Rankings
The Arnold Palmer Cup European Rankings are out, and Baylor has three ladies in the Top 20: Rosie Belsham (#15), Silje Ohma (#16), and Sera Hasegawa (#19).
♀️ Raise your hand if you are the only school in the country with players in the top 20 of the @ArnoldPalmerCup Women's International rankings?! ✋ #SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️ pic.twitter.com/4Q5t9k7Q5j— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) February 22, 2023
Have a great day y’all!
Loading comments...