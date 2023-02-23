DBR: Thursday, February 23rd, 2023

Women’s Basketball Sweeps TCU

Baylor is back on track and has snapped their losing streak with a road win against TCU. The Bears beat TCU 67-57.

Men’s Golf Finishes 8th Overall in Prestige Tournament

The Bears battle tough conditions in the final round en route to an eighth-place finish at the Prestige



NCATA Weekly Awards!

Bayley Humphrey has been named NCATA Specialist of the Week. Congrats Bayley!

Palmer Cup Women’s Rankings

The Arnold Palmer Cup European Rankings are out, and Baylor has three ladies in the Top 20: Rosie Belsham (#15), Silje Ohma (#16), and Sera Hasegawa (#19).

