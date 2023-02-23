 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, February 23rd, 2023

By JennaP23
Women’s Basketball Sweeps TCU

Baylor is back on track and has snapped their losing streak with a road win against TCU. The Bears beat TCU 67-57.

Men’s Golf Finishes 8th Overall in Prestige Tournament

NCATA Weekly Awards!

Bayley Humphrey has been named NCATA Specialist of the Week. Congrats Bayley!

Palmer Cup Women’s Rankings

The Arnold Palmer Cup European Rankings are out, and Baylor has three ladies in the Top 20: Rosie Belsham (#15), Silje Ohma (#16), and Sera Hasegawa (#19).

Have a great day y’all!

