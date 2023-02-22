The game started off with a beautiful possession right from the tip. The Lady Bears won the tip, then swung the ball around until they found a very open Ja’Mee Asberry in the corner for three. Ja’Mee stayed hot, making another to put the Bears up 12-6 with 5:17 to go. Baylor dragged to end the quarter and allowed TCU to put together a run, resulting in a 17-20 TCU lead going into the second quarter.

Asberry started off the quarter once again with a bucket, this time laying the ball in for two. The Lady Bears played lights out for the first five of this quarter, outscoring the Horned Frogs 11-0. Baylor’s three point shooting was great this quarter, draining three from beyond the arc. This allowed them to take back their lead and go into halftime up eight.

Baylor and TCU played pretty even this half statistically, both shooting close to 50% from the field and from three. This game is pretty high scoring, so hopefully the ladies can slow down TCU in the second half.

The Lady Bears kept the ball rolling in the second half. They continued to outscore TCU throughout the third and fourth quarter, resulting in a nine point lead after the third and eventually going on to win by ten in Fort Worth. Baylor had five girls in double digits, including yet another double double by the Bugget who had ten points and FOURTEEN rebounds. This was a great game to get back on track and hopefully the ladies can take this momentum and run with it to finish off the season.