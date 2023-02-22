DBR: Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

Baylor Baseball Takes Down the Huskies

With a dominant showing from the bullpen, the Bears beat HCU 11-4 at home yesterday. Prayers out for HCU ball player, Damien Ruiz, who was carted off the field due to injury.

Basketball Goes 0-2 On Roadtrip in Kansas

Our men lost to Kansas State yesterday after another poor second half showing. Next game is Saturday against Texas. It’s important! Show up and be loud Bears!

Pitcher of the Week!

Dariana Orme pitched eleven innings this past week without allowing a single run! This, combined with quite a few strikeouts made the NFCA name her POTW. Congrats!!

Ash Wednesday

For many Christians, #AshWednesday is a time of repentance and prayer. ✝️



This Wednesday, @BUSpiritualLife is hosting special services in both English & Spanish; ministers will also be available to impose ashes at Bobo from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. pic.twitter.com/aa6u8Sk6lG — Baylor University (@Baylor) February 21, 2023

Foster is Coming Along

Check in with the new arena looks great.

Hump dayyyy! Have a good Wednesday Baylor Nation. Sic ‘em.