DBR: Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

By willdb26
Beware of bats and balls leaving the playing field. Twitter- Baylor Baseball

Baylor Baseball Takes Down the Huskies

With a dominant showing from the bullpen, the Bears beat HCU 11-4 at home yesterday. Prayers out for HCU ball player, Damien Ruiz, who was carted off the field due to injury.

Basketball Goes 0-2 On Roadtrip in Kansas

Our men lost to Kansas State yesterday after another poor second half showing. Next game is Saturday against Texas. It’s important! Show up and be loud Bears!

Pitcher of the Week!

Dariana Orme pitched eleven innings this past week without allowing a single run! This, combined with quite a few strikeouts made the NFCA name her POTW. Congrats!!

Ash Wednesday

Foster is Coming Along

Check in with the new arena looks great.

Hump dayyyy! Have a good Wednesday Baylor Nation. Sic ‘em.

