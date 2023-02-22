DBR: Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

Baylor Baseball Takes Down the Huskies
With a dominant showing from the bullpen, the Bears beat HCU 11-4 at home yesterday. Prayers out for HCU ball player, Damien Ruiz, who was carted off the field due to injury.
Taking care of business #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/nHO3yFos2W— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 22, 2023
Basketball Goes 0-2 On Roadtrip in Kansas
Our men lost to Kansas State yesterday after another poor second half showing. Next game is Saturday against Texas. It’s important! Show up and be loud Bears!
Final from Bramlage.#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/dCOjcutYjA— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 22, 2023
Pitcher of the Week!
Dariana Orme pitched eleven innings this past week without allowing a single run! This, combined with quite a few strikeouts made the NFCA name her POTW. Congrats!!
#SicEm | @Darqueeeen_ pic.twitter.com/iqVHWpcOs7— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 21, 2023
Ash Wednesday
For many Christians, #AshWednesday is a time of repentance and prayer. ✝️— Baylor University (@Baylor) February 21, 2023
This Wednesday, @BUSpiritualLife is hosting special services in both English & Spanish; ministers will also be available to impose ashes at Bobo from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. pic.twitter.com/aa6u8Sk6lG
Foster is Coming Along
Check in with the new arena looks great.
Baylor Family…. soon. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/9TKyIK2bUL— Kevin Goll (@KGatBU) February 21, 2023
Hump dayyyy! Have a good Wednesday Baylor Nation. Sic ‘em.
