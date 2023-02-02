DBR: Thursday, February 2nd, 2023

BEARS WIN!!!
Women’s basketball earned another win over Kansas last night, sweeping the series. The Ferrell Center was pretty empty because of icy weather, but the fans that were able to make it were rowdy as the Bears won 77-73.
Home work #SicEm | #GreaterThan
Baylor on Top in NCATA Preseason Poll
No surprise here, but Baylor Acro & Tumbling was voted #1 in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The season starts Sunday as Baylor looks to defend their title for the eighth season in a row.
For the eighth season in a row, the Bears are #️⃣1️⃣ in @theNCATA Preseason Poll!
#SicEm #NCATA
Rider of the Month Awards
Baylor equestrian racked up both conference and national awards for January. They swept Big 12 Rider of the Month Awards, with Dominika Silvestri winning Fences and Flat, Alexis Rutledge winning Horsemanship, and Jenna Meimerstorf winning Reigning. Silvestri also earned NCEA national Flat Rider of the month. Congrats ladies!
.@BaylorEQ sweeps the January #Big12EQ Riders of the Month
https://t.co/VB9hwNwPPm pic.twitter.com/cA9O5YPWum
Proving to be one of the nation's very best— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) February 1, 2023
Congratulations to @DominikaSilves1, January's @NCEA_Equestrian Flat Rider of the Month! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/WAC6iyQB33
Big 12 Tennis Player of the Week
Tadeas Paroulek earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors!
Our Kickoff Weekend clincher is the !
#SicEm
Men’s Tennis Ranked #11 in Latest ITA Poll
to 1⃣1⃣#SicEm
Construction Underway
Construction on the new Fudge Football Development Center is underway. Check out this video with an update on the project.
Take a look at the newest project on the Brazos: the Fudge Football Development Center #SicEm
Bear of the Day
January 29, 2023
