DBR: Thursday, February 2nd, 2023

BEARS WIN!!!

Women’s basketball earned another win over Kansas last night, sweeping the series. The Ferrell Center was pretty empty because of icy weather, but the fans that were able to make it were rowdy as the Bears won 77-73.

Baylor on Top in NCATA Preseason Poll

No surprise here, but Baylor Acro & Tumbling was voted #1 in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The season starts Sunday as Baylor looks to defend their title for the eighth season in a row.

Rider of the Month Awards

Baylor equestrian racked up both conference and national awards for January. They swept Big 12 Rider of the Month Awards, with Dominika Silvestri winning Fences and Flat, Alexis Rutledge winning Horsemanship, and Jenna Meimerstorf winning Reigning. Silvestri also earned NCEA national Flat Rider of the month. Congrats ladies!

Proving to be one of the nation's very best



Congratulations to @DominikaSilves1, January's @NCEA_Equestrian Flat Rider of the Month! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/WAC6iyQB33 — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) February 1, 2023

Big 12 Tennis Player of the Week

Tadeas Paroulek earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors!

Men’s Tennis Ranked #11 in Latest ITA Poll

Construction Underway

Construction on the new Fudge Football Development Center is underway. Check out this video with an update on the project.

Take a look at the newest project on the Brazos: the Fudge Football Development Center #SicEm pic.twitter.com/cUGHVkRzET — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 1, 2023

