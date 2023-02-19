No. 10 MT Bested by No. 16 Florida

The No. 10 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (5-8) notched a 4-2 loss to 16th-ranked Florida (5-5) on the last day of the ITA Indoor National Team Championships at the XS Tennis Center.

Florida’s Axel Nefve and Will Grant upset 9th-ranked Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, 6-1 on Court 1, but Baylor duo Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz responded by toppling 15th-ranked Tanapatt Nirundorn and Togan Tokac, 6-1 at the No. 2 position.

The Gators secured the doubles point on Court 3 with Jonah Braswell and Lukas Greif—ranked 52nd in the country—finishing 7-5 over Luc Koenig and Ethan Muza.

Nefve bested 117th-ranked Paroulek, 6-4, 6-3 on Court 1 for the first singles point.

Velcz earned a 6-4, 6-3 win over Braswell—ranked 48th nationally—6-4, 6-3 at the No. 3 spot.

On Court 2, 94th-ranked Grant beat Marko Miladinivoc, 7-6(7-5), 7-5.

Grassi Mazzuchi—ranked 125th—excelled past Tokac in three sets, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 5 slot, but Florida’s Olek Orlikowski clinched the match on Court 6 in three sets over Muza, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Koenig and 95th-ranked Nate Bonetto didn’t finish their match on Court 4, which stopped at 6-7(4-7), 7-5, 3-4.

The Bears will return to Waco to host a double header against Abilene Christian at 12 p.m. (CT) and Brown at 6 p.m. on February 25.