No. 10 MT Downed on ITA Indoors Days One and Two

The Baylor Men’s Tennis team (5-7) participated in the ITA Indoor National Championship first round and consolation play at XS Tennis Village where they fell to both challengers, 4-0.

No. 10 MT vs. No. 3 TCU

In the ITA Indoor National Championship first round, the Men’s squad was defeated by 3rd-ranked TCU (9-0) on Friday in their second meeting this season.

TCU’s Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives downed Luc Koenig and Ethan Muza, 6-3 on Court 3, and Court 2’s Sander Jong and Jack Pinnington secured the doubles point against Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz, 6-3.

Jong excelled past Velcz in singles play, 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 4 position.

49th-ranked Fomba earned a 6-2, 7-6(7-3) win over Marko Miladinovic on Court 2 and 17th-ranked Fearnley clinched the victory over 117th-ranked Paroulek, 7-6(7-5), 6-4.

No. 10 MT vs. No. 8 South Carolina

The Bears began consolation play against No. 8 South Carolina (9-1) on Saturday morning.

The Gamecocks took the doubles point with wins on Courts 3 and 1 with 59th-ranked Casey Hoole and Raphael Lambling besting Koenig and Muza, 6-2 and 3rd-ranked Connor Thomson and Toby Samuel earning a close win over Finn Bass and Grassi Mazzuchi, 7-6(7-3), respectively, but Baylor snagged their own victory on Court 2.

Paroulek and Velcz notched an upset with over Jake Beasley and James Story—ranked 30th nationally—6-4.

Hoole took down Koenig, 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 5 position for the first singles point.

11th-ranked Samuel beat Paroulek—ranked 117th—6-1, 7-6(7-3) on Court 1, and Story secured the match on Court 4 over Velcz, 6-4, 6-4.

The Bears will close ITA Indoor play by facing the loser of the North Carolina and Florida matchup on Sunday at 9 a.m. (CT).