WT Toppled by Arkansas, 5-2

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (7-4) were defeated by Arkansas (5-1), 5-2 at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Arkansas’ Indianna Spink and Morgan Cross bested Paula Barañano and Danielle Tuhten, 6-1 on Court 1 for the first doubles match, and the Bears responded with a 6-3 upset on Court 2 by Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva over 58th-ranked Lenka Stara and Grace O’Donnell.

The Razorbacks notched the doubles point with Kelly Keller and Carolina Gomez excelling past Alina Shcherbinina and Liubov Kostenko, 7-6(7-5) at the No. 3 position.

Kacie Harvey added the first singles point for Arkansas on Court 6 over Tuhten, 6-4, 6-3.

Sahdiieva gave the Bears their first point of the dual-match on a 6-4, 6-4 win over Stara at the No. 4 spot.

On Court 3, 45th-ranked Gomez defeated Kostenko in three sets for the Razorbacks, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Harvison—ranked 108th nationally—beat Spink in three sets on Court 2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to inch closer to Arkansas.

The Razorbacks clinched the match at the No. 1 position on 99th-ranked Keller’s three set finish against Shcherbinina, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Cross closed the match in a thrilling battle against Barañano at the No. 5 spot, 7-6(7-5), 6-7(4-7), 6-3.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face Washington on February 24 at 6 p.m. (CT).