Basketpod: Cryer on Fire

The Baylor Bears may be the hottest team in college basketball. Brent and David dive into the first place Bears’ latest wins over TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth and solid win at home over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Cryer can’t miss, Flagler takes over TCU, and Keyonte stuffs the stat sheet.

Then attentions turn to previewing the two games this week, including the game of the weekend. The Bears hit the road to spend a few days in Kansas, starting with a chance to take a huge step towards a third-straight Big 12 title in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks. Then, Drew v. Tang, pt. II as the Bears seek to avenge their loss against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Little Apple.

Next Games: @ Kansas (Saturday @ 3:00pm on ESPN); @ K-State (Tuesday @ 6:00pm).

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has already made a massive difference for Baylor since coming back from injury:



When he's on the court, Baylor is outscoring opponents by 38.6 points per 100 possessions (adjusted for opponent). When he's not, that mark falls to just 21.0 PP100. pic.twitter.com/EYSymmE1TQ — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 14, 2023

WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER



BAYLOR'S SHOOTERS CAN'T BE STOPPERED



LJ CRYER MADE ANOTHER



HAVIN' HIS WAYYYY https://t.co/BwQwGDhdmC — The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) February 14, 2023

Starting Five: Bad Smells

Poll Starting Five: Bad Smells Brent: Port-a-Potty, Cashion Smell, Burnt Hair, Asparagus Pee, Refried Beans (??? LOL)

David: Hot Garbage, Rotten Eggs, Wet Dog, Post-PE (including Axe spray) Middle School Boy, Vanilla Candles vote view results 33% Brent: Port-a-Potty, Cashion Smell, Burnt Hair, Asparagus Pee, Refried Beans (??? LOL) (3 votes)

66% David: Hot Garbage, Rotten Eggs, Wet Dog, Post-PE (including Axe spray) Middle School Boy, Vanilla Candles (6 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Go Bears and Sic Em!

