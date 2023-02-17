 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Baylor

Basketpod: Cryer on Fire

By David_Hornbeak
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears are back a top the Big 12 standings!

The Baylor Bears may be the hottest team in college basketball. Brent and David dive into the first place Bears’ latest wins over TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth and solid win at home over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Cryer can’t miss, Flagler takes over TCU, and Keyonte stuffs the stat sheet.

Then attentions turn to previewing the two games this week, including the game of the weekend. The Bears hit the road to spend a few days in Kansas, starting with a chance to take a huge step towards a third-straight Big 12 title in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks. Then, Drew v. Tang, pt. II as the Bears seek to avenge their loss against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Little Apple.

Next Games: @ Kansas (Saturday @ 3:00pm on ESPN); @ K-State (Tuesday @ 6:00pm).

The @EvanMiya Bookmark Segment, brought to you by EvanMiya.com

Starting Five: Bad Smells

Poll

Starting Five: Bad Smells

  • 33%
    Brent: Port-a-Potty, Cashion Smell, Burnt Hair, Asparagus Pee, Refried Beans (??? LOL)
    (3 votes)
  • 66%
    David: Hot Garbage, Rotten Eggs, Wet Dog, Post-PE (including Axe spray) Middle School Boy, Vanilla Candles
    (6 votes)
Go Bears and Sic Em!

