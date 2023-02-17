Basketpod: Cryer on Fire

The Baylor Bears are back a top the Big 12 standings!
The Baylor Bears may be the hottest team in college basketball. Brent and David dive into the first place Bears’ latest wins over TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth and solid win at home over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Cryer can’t miss, Flagler takes over TCU, and Keyonte stuffs the stat sheet.
Then attentions turn to previewing the two games this week, including the game of the weekend. The Bears hit the road to spend a few days in Kansas, starting with a chance to take a huge step towards a third-straight Big 12 title in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks. Then, Drew v. Tang, pt. II as the Bears seek to avenge their loss against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Little Apple.
Next Games: @ Kansas (Saturday @ 3:00pm on ESPN); @ K-State (Tuesday @ 6:00pm).
The @EvanMiya Bookmark Segment, brought to you by EvanMiya.com
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has already made a massive difference for Baylor since coming back from injury:— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 14, 2023
When he's on the court, Baylor is outscoring opponents by 38.6 points per 100 possessions (adjusted for opponent). When he's not, that mark falls to just 21.0 PP100. pic.twitter.com/EYSymmE1TQ
WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER— The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) February 14, 2023
BAYLOR'S SHOOTERS CAN'T BE STOPPERED
LJ CRYER MADE ANOTHER
HAVIN' HIS WAYYYY https://t.co/BwQwGDhdmC
Starting Five: Bad Smells
Poll
Starting Five: Bad Smells
-
33%
Brent: Port-a-Potty, Cashion Smell, Burnt Hair, Asparagus Pee, Refried Beans (??? LOL)
-
66%
David: Hot Garbage, Rotten Eggs, Wet Dog, Post-PE (including Axe spray) Middle School Boy, Vanilla Candles
Go Bears and Sic Em!
If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:
LISTEN TO THE SHOW
Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Follow on Spotify
Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen
Loading comments...