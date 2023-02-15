No. 1 Ohio State Sweeps No. 10 MT

The 10th-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team (5-5) fell 4-0 to top-ranked Ohio State (12-0) at Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

Ohio State won the doubles point with victories on Courts 2 and 3. Robert Cash and Justin Boulais defeated Christopher Frantzen and Luc Koenig, 6-0 before Jack Anthrop and JJ Tracy took their match, 6-0 against Marko Miladinovic and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi.

28th-ranked James Trotter earned the first singles point for the Buckeyes on Court 4 by finishing 6-1, 6-4 over Koenig.

Tracy—ranked 9th in the country—bested Miladinovic, 6-0, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

75th-ranked Robert Cash clinched the match for Ohio State with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Ethan Muza at singles No. 6.

The Bears will travel to Chicago, Ill. to face 3rd-ranked TCU again at the ITA National Indoor Team Championships on February 17 at 9 a.m. (CT).