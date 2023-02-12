WT Bested by No. 25 Wisconsin

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (7-3) was toppled by 25th-ranked Wisconsin (8-2), 6-1 at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Wisconsin notched the doubles point with 6-2 victories on Courts 1 and 2 following 59th-ranked Ava Markham and Maria Sholokhova’s win over Paula Barañano and Daniella Dimitrov and the duo of Alina Mukhortova and Xinyu Cai’s finish past Brooke Thompson and Anita Sahdiieva, respectively.

Mukhortova added the first singles point for the Badgers against Sahdiieva as the latter defaulted in the second set for a 6-1, 3-1 score.

On Court 1, Alina Shcherbinina upset 57th-ranked Markham, 7-5, 6-4 for the Bears’ lone score of the day.

100th-ranked Cai defeated Danielle Tuhten, 7-5, 6-1 at the No. 5 position.

Charmaine Seah clinched the match for the Badgers on Court 6 by beating Barañano in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

At the No. 4 slot, Taylor Cataldi excelled past Liubov Kostenko in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, and Court 2’s 87th-ranked Sholokova closed the match with a final point for Wisconsin against Isabella Harvison—ranked 108th nationally—4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face Arkansas on February 17 at 5 p.m. (CT).