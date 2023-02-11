No. 10 MT Upset by No 18. Arizona

The 10th-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team (5-4) fell 5-2 against No. 18 Arizona (6-1) at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Wildcats earned the doubles point with Court 3’s Gustaf Strom and Herman Hoeyeraal finishing 6-1 against Christopher Frantzen and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi before Colton Smith and Jared Horwood beat Luc Koenig and Ethan Muza, 6-3 on Court 2.

Gustaf Strom excelled past Zsombor Velcz, 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 3 position for Arizona’s second point.

Jay Friend—ranked 120th nationally—added to the Wildcats’ lead by toppling Muza, 6-2, 6-4 on Court 6.

On Court 4, 98th-ranked Hoeyeraal clinched the match with a three-set finish over Koenig, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

The Bears notched their first point of the match on 117th-ranked Tadeas Parole’s three-set tiebreak upset over 22nd-ranked Jonas Ziverts, 2-6, 7-6(7-4), 1-0(10-6) at the No. 1 spot.

No. 125 Grassi Mazzuchi gave the Bears their second point by adding a consecutive three-set tiebreak against Nick Lagaev—ranked 85th in the country—6-7(3-7), 6-3, 1-0(10-6) on Court 5.

78th-ranked Smith bested Marko Miladinovic in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 at the No. 2 position to close the match.

The Bears will travel to Columbus, Ohio to face No. 1 Ohio State on February 14 at 5 p.m. (CT).