Basketpod: Everyday Jon and the Comeback of Year

JONATHAN TCHAMWA TCHATCHOUA MAKES HIS TRIUMPHANT RETURN!!!
Brent and David have tons of news to discuss. The biggest of which is the fact that the rumors were true, Everyday Jon is back on a college basketball floor less than year from his gruesome left leg injury! Not only is he back, but he is raining three pointers now!
The Big 12 is $100mm richer and the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are footing the bill before they leave for the SEC.
Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears won both games in the last week, making it 8 wins in the last 9 tries. The guys recap the nearly 30 point win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders and another solid win over the Sooners.
Then attentions turn to previewing the two games this week. On the road against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth and at home to face a surging West Virginia Mountaineers squad on Monday.
Next Games: @ TCU (Saturday @ 3:00pm on ESPN2); Home vs. WVU (Monday @ 8:00pm, ESPN2).
The moment we’ve all been waiting 357 days for…Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is back on the court for the Baylor Bears! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/aHOrkU6hUK— Cameron Stuart (@realcamstuart) February 4, 2023
No one would have dream Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua would return from his knee injury this early. But he’s one of a kind and leaned on his work and faith to make a miraculous recovery.— CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) February 8, 2023
The story of what that journey was like for the @BaylorMBB big man: https://t.co/6KkHlYMYO6
Big 12 Announces Agreement for Withdrawal of Oklahoma and Texas— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 10, 2023
https://t.co/z0VJE51Os6 pic.twitter.com/k86Bm0Iljs
Starting Five: Pleasant Smells
Poll
What has the better roster of Pleasant Smells?
-
50%
David—Fresh Coffee, Leather, Mall Pretzels, Fresh Cut Grass, Popcorn
-
50%
Brent—New Car, Bonfire, Smoking Barbecue, Fraser Fir, Cookies Baking
Go Bears and Sic Em!
