NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma at Baylor

Basketpod: Everyday Jon and the Comeback of Year

By David_Hornbeak
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

JONATHAN TCHAMWA TCHATCHOUA MAKES HIS TRIUMPHANT RETURN!!!

Brent and David have tons of news to discuss. The biggest of which is the fact that the rumors were true, Everyday Jon is back on a college basketball floor less than year from his gruesome left leg injury! Not only is he back, but he is raining three pointers now!

The Big 12 is $100mm richer and the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are footing the bill before they leave for the SEC.

Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears won both games in the last week, making it 8 wins in the last 9 tries. The guys recap the nearly 30 point win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders and another solid win over the Sooners.

Then attentions turn to previewing the two games this week. On the road against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth and at home to face a surging West Virginia Mountaineers squad on Monday.

Next Games: @ TCU (Saturday @ 3:00pm on ESPN2); Home vs. WVU (Monday @ 8:00pm, ESPN2).

The @EvanMiya Bookmark Segment, brought to you by EvanMiya.com

Starting Five: Pleasant Smells

Poll

What has the better roster of Pleasant Smells?

  • 50%
    David—Fresh Coffee, Leather, Mall Pretzels, Fresh Cut Grass, Popcorn
    (3 votes)
  • 50%
    Brent—New Car, Bonfire, Smoking Barbecue, Fraser Fir, Cookies Baking
    (3 votes)
Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

