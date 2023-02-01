Not in Kansas Anymore ;)

Bella Fontleroy got the start today and also scored the first points in the game following a charge taken by Caitlin Bickle. The Lady Bears held Kansas scoreless until they drew a foul and drained two free throws almost five minutes into the quarter. Kansas went on a slight run to end the quarter, ending with an 8-12 lead.

During the timeout between the quarters, Kansas’ coach must’ve used some colorful words because our ladies got to shoot technical free throws to start the second quarter. Bickle made one of the free throws and then immediately went on to assist Sarah Andrews from three. Tie game. Baylor trailed until the 4:53 mark following this, but an and-1 play by Jaden Owens put them up two, 22-20. The lead went back and forth but we finished the half on top, 30-28.

The Bears trailed most of the first half, but a strong run to end the second gave them the lead going into halftime. Neither team shot well, with a combined total of 3-14 from three for both teams. The Bears will need to contain Kersgieter this next half and keep up the 3pt defense if they want to close it out.

Quick bucket by Ja’mee Asberry on the Bears’ first possession of the half gets them on the board early. Baylor followed this with three straight possessions of points, extending their lead to 39-32 at the eight minute mark. The Bears scored almost half of their points for the game this quarter with 23 total. Caitlin Bickle made a last second shot to put them up 53-45.

Both teams got on the board quick in the fourth, Kansas keeping it close early but never truly bringing it within reach due to good ball movement and shooting by the Lady Bears. They did make a late push and cut Baylor’s lead to two points with two free throws from Kersgieter, who has 20 points at this point in the game. Bickle immediately assisted Sarah Andrews on two straight possessions and brought our lead back to six points. Kansas started fouling and tried to stay in it from this point on, but it was too little too late. Bears win. 77-73.

Coming out of the interview, the message was clear. Baylor is best when they are play fast-paced offense. Whether that’s in transition, or early shot clock, Baylor’s scoring comes mostly from up-tempo offense. This is the most balanced the conference has ever been in women’s and probably men’s basketball as well, so in order to go on the road and win you have to play really well. If the ladies want to beat Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, offensive execution has to be top notch.