DBR: Wednesday, February 1st, 2023

Lady is Legal!

Pour one out for our favorite judge, Lady.

Happy birthday Judge Lady https://t.co/dxc7Q4tE0y — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 31, 2023

2023/2024 Schedule Released

Four home games in a row to start the season! Take that opportunity and show up to support your Bears. LET’S GO!!!

BE THERE

Our ladies match up with the Kansas Jayhawks today. If you can, drive safe and make it out to support!

Series finale with Kansas



Read more about tomorrow's matchup with the Jayhawks!



️ https://t.co/YCFA70B24V#SicEm | #GreaterThan — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 31, 2023

Time to Shine

If you think you’ve got what it takes, here’s the info for tryouts to be a walk-on for BU Football. Good luck!

Bear of the Day

Today’s BOTD is Jana Van Gytenbeek. Check out this sick clip of her go-ahead shot in the Colorado Women’s State Basketball Tournament.

Mr. Sochan!

Our beloved Jeremy Sochan got invited to the NBA Young Stars game. Congrats Jeremy, we miss you!

Be safe! Don’t freeze! Sic ‘em Bears!