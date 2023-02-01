DBR: Wednesday, February 1st, 2023

Lady is Legal!
Pour one out for our favorite judge, Lady.
Happy birthday Judge Lady https://t.co/dxc7Q4tE0y— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 31, 2023
2023/2024 Schedule Released
Four home games in a row to start the season! Take that opportunity and show up to support your Bears. LET’S GO!!!
The wait is over.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 31, 2023
Here’s your @BUFootball ⬇️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/oXXoPFk22n
BE THERE
Our ladies match up with the Kansas Jayhawks today. If you can, drive safe and make it out to support!
Series finale with Kansas— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 31, 2023
Read more about tomorrow's matchup with the Jayhawks!
️ https://t.co/YCFA70B24V#SicEm | #GreaterThan
Time to Shine
If you think you’ve got what it takes, here’s the info for tryouts to be a walk-on for BU Football. Good luck!
— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 31, 2023
Walk-on tryouts will be held on February 22!
Register ➡️ https://t.co/poruGqEjkd#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/XJn3PlSdnM
Bear of the Day
Today’s BOTD is Jana Van Gytenbeek. Check out this sick clip of her go-ahead shot in the Colorado Women’s State Basketball Tournament.
Jana. Van. Gytenbeek. #copreps pic.twitter.com/gDogBHVZM9— Daniel Mohrmann (@DanMohrmann) March 10, 2019
Mr. Sochan!
Our beloved Jeremy Sochan got invited to the NBA Young Stars game. Congrats Jeremy, we miss you!
January 31, 2023
Be safe! Don’t freeze! Sic ‘em Bears!
