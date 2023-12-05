Basketpod: Bears Back in Top 10

Baylor Basketball Back at Home in the Top 10

Although it has become a common occurrence, the Baylor Bears are back in the Top 10 of the AP Poll—checking in at No. 6 this week.

Brent and David take a look at the start to the season for your 2023-24 Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball team and marvel at the sustained success of Scott Drew’s program. This week’s episode includes:

• First Impressions - what's going good, what’s going great!

• Check in around the Big 12 Conference (Conference play is going to be wild!)

• Preview of the Bears part in the Big East - Big 12 Battler vs. the Seton Hall Pirates

Starting Five: Sandwiches!

Be sure to check out all of the awesome basketball content coming your way on OurDailyBears!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

