Basketpod: Bears Back in Top 10

Baylor Basketball Back at Home in the Top 10
Although it has become a common occurrence, the Baylor Bears are back in the Top 10 of the AP Poll—checking in at No. 6 this week.
Brent and David take a look at the start to the season for your 2023-24 Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball team and marvel at the sustained success of Scott Drew’s program. This week’s episode includes:
• First Impressions - what's going good, what’s going great!
• Check in around the Big 12 Conference (Conference play is going to be wild!)
• Preview of the Bears part in the Big East - Big 12 Battler vs. the Seton Hall Pirates
Starting Five: Sandwiches!
